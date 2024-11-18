National Leakage Reduction Programme to cause disruptions in Donegal

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, essential works may cause low pressure and supply disruption to O’Donnell Park, Ballymacool, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place today from 10am until 1pm.

Meanwhile, leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Kinnalargy and surrounding areas.

And these works are scheduled to take place from 11pm this evening until 3am tomorrow morning.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to return.