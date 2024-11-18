Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Leakage Reduction Programme to cause disruptions in Donegal

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, essential works may cause low pressure and supply disruption to O’Donnell Park, Ballymacool, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place today from 10am until 1pm.

Meanwhile, leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Kinnalargy and surrounding areas.

And these works are scheduled to take place from 11pm this evening until 3am tomorrow morning.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to return.

Top Stories

Met 2
Top Stories, News

Met Eireann issues snow and ice warning for Donegal

18 November 2024
Glenties
Audio, News, Top Stories

Town Team can deliver positive benefits to Glenties – Carr

18 November 2024
NBI 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

NBI says National broadband Plan will be deloivered on time and on budget

18 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Audio, News, Top Stories

20 candidates to contest GE2024 in Donegal as campaign enters its second full week

18 November 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

