There’s another cold day in store, with sleet and snow falling in some parts of the country.

A status yellow snow and ice warning currently in place for Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will expire at 8 o’clock this morning.

A yellow alert for low temperatures and ice will kick in for the entire country at 8 o’clock this evening.

David Martin from the Road Safety Authority has this advice for motorists: