Fine Gael says it will publish a new National Disability Strategy, that will see a 60 per cent increase in funding for disability services, if re-elected.

It’s pledging to increase the disability allowance by 12 euro a week, as part of its health and disability manifesto.

Latest figures show more than 11-thousand children are waiting for an assessment of needs.

Donegal Election Candidate Senator Nikki Bradley, says Fine Gael will improve the lives of disabled people……………..