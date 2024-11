There’s calls for a survey of disabled parking bays in Letterkenny to be revisited.

A survey was carried out in 2020 and reviewed 67 disabled parking bays in the town.

It’s estimated the cost of implementing measures recommended in the report is over €31,000.

The Council says the report is currently being reviewed and updated.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh believes the measures could be implemented on a phased basis to ease costs with a focus initially on dropped kerbing: