Sinn Fein says it would hold a mini budget in the first 100 days of Government if voted into power.

The party has launched its manifesto pledging to abolish USC on the first 45 thousand euro of income and to get rid of the local property tax.

Sinn Fein would also stop carbon tax increase and provide childcare at a cost of 10 euro per day.

Finance Spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty says average workers will be better off……………….