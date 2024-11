A Donegal man has been swindled out of a Rolex watch.

Having advertised the Rolex Explorer for sale online, the man was contacted by a woman who expressed interest in purchasing it.

Following an inspection of the watch, the sale was agreed and the man was shown what is believed to have been a fake mobile banking app showing the money transfer taking place.

Gardai Niall Maguire says the man has suffered a substantial loss as it transpired the money had not been transferred: