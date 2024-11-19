Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegeal teachers to engage in nationwide protest today

30,000 second-level teachers will be taking part in nationwide lunchtime protests today over a decision to accelerate Senior Cycle redevelopment plans.

Teachers say they are gravely concerned that aspects of the plans pose a threat to education standards, fairness and quality for Leaving Cert students.

Secondary level teachers in Donegal will gather outside Coláiste Eoghain, Buncrana at 1:10pm this afternoon.

Teachers have pointed out that they are not opposed to the redevelopment of the Senior Cycle. However, for successful implementation, they say it’s crucial that
sufficient resources are provided to ensure its smooth and effective roll-out.

They are also calling for comprehensive and fully informed in-service training for all teachers well in advance of implementation and that any changes to subjects or specifications are not rushed through.

The unions involved the ASTI and TUI are not calling for the postponement of the new pilot subjects which they say are being supported with additional resources for those schools involved.

The unions say the action is being driven by teachers in order to protect the standards and quality of the Irish education system.

Students will not be affected by the protest.

Top Stories

snow ice weather cold (4)
News

Snow and ice warning extended for North West

19 November 2024
a5gortin
News

West Tyrone MLA appeals to A5 objectors to ‘back off’

19 November 2024
snow ice weather cold
News

Another cold day in store

19 November 2024
Dail
News

Sinn Fein and Social Democrats to launch manifestos today

19 November 2024
