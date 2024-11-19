Durkan and Lyons clash over Winter Fuel Payment

There were exchanges in the Stormont Assembly this afternoon between Foyle MLA Mark Durkan and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, after the minister announced a once off payment of £100 pensioners who will lose out when the Winter Fuel Payment is means tested, a requirement imposed by Westminster which Mr Lyons described as unwelcome and unexpected.

It will be paid out by the end of March next year.

Mr Durkan said while any financial support is welcome, this will arrive far too late, ands will be a spring payment rather than a winter one……..