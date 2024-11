Gardai are warning of the circulation of counterfeit Bank of Scotland £50 notes in Buncrana.

On Saturday, one man entered a takeaway in the town and paid for his food using the fake note, leaving the premises upon receiving his change.

Another man attempted to pass a counterfeit note but left immediately after staff failed to accept it.

Gardai are urging all business owners to be on alert, particularly ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season.