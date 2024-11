Gardaí have described an attack on a man in Letterkenny as ‘very concerning’.

The man was assaulted by a group of youths in the Market Square area shortly after 7pm on Friday evening.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai say CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

Garda Niall Maguire is appealing for information: