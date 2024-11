Preparations are being made for widespread icy conditions tonight, with all of the roads on Donegal County Council’s Winter Programme being gritted from 6 o’clock this evening, and agaoimn tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are set to dip below zero over the next few nights.

Met Éireann is due to issue an updated snow warning for Munster.

Meteorologist, Siobhán Ryan, says that warning could be extended to other areas, but the North West is set to escape the brunt of it……….