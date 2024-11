NoWDOC Out of Hours Service in Letterkenny is to be relocated.

The HSE has confirmed that from 6pm on Tuesday, November 26th, the NoWDOC GP Treatment Centre will relocate from Oldtown Road to the Errigal Chronic Disease Management Hub, Kilmacrennan Road.

The NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service provides an urgent out of hours GP service to patients by appointment only.

The contact number for the service remains unchanged.