Second Carrigans to Lifford Greenway public consultation taking place

A second public consultation on the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project is taking place next week.

Residents, members of the public and other interested parties are invited to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2: Options Selection.

People will be updated on the progress of the project at public consultations at St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre on Monday, November 25th and on Tuesday November 26th at the Old Courthouse, Lifford on both days between 2pm and 8pm.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, December 10th.