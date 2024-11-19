Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Second Carrigans to Lifford Greenway public consultation taking place

A second public consultation on the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project is taking place next week.

Residents, members of the public and other interested parties are invited to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Carrigans to Lifford Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2: Options Selection.

People will be updated on the progress of the project at public consultations at St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre on Monday, November 25th and on Tuesday November 26th at the Old Courthouse, Lifford on both days between 2pm and 8pm.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, December 10th.

Top Stories

Letterkenny skyline
News

Call for town councils to be restored in Donegal

19 November 2024
snow ice weather cold (4)
News

Snow and ice warning extended for North West

19 November 2024
a5gortin
News

West Tyrone MLA appeals to A5 objectors to ‘back off’

19 November 2024
snow ice weather cold
News

Another cold day in store

19 November 2024
