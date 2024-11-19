Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Sinn Fein and Social Democrats to launch manifestos today

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats will launch manifestos today.

While the other main parties have further policy launches.

Sinn Féin launches its document called ‘A Choice for Change’ this morning with housing, childcare and the cost of living set to feature prominently

The Social Democrats will also launch their document which will include five red lines for entering Government – among them appointing a senior minister for disabilities

Elsewhere on the campaign trail Fine Gael is talking healthcare, Fianna Fail is looking at education, Aontu is talking cost of living, it’s climate for Labour and leaving cert reform for People Before Profit.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

snow ice weather cold (4)
News

Snow and ice warning extended for North West

19 November 2024
a5gortin
News

West Tyrone MLA appeals to A5 objectors to ‘back off’

19 November 2024
snow ice weather cold
News

Another cold day in store

19 November 2024
Dail
News

Sinn Fein and Social Democrats to launch manifestos today

19 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

snow ice weather cold (4)
News

Snow and ice warning extended for North West

19 November 2024
a5gortin
News

West Tyrone MLA appeals to A5 objectors to ‘back off’

19 November 2024
snow ice weather cold
News

Another cold day in store

19 November 2024
Dail
News

Sinn Fein and Social Democrats to launch manifestos today

19 November 2024
School
News

Donegeal teachers to engage in nationwide protest today

19 November 2024
Carrigans to Lifford Greenway (1)
News

Second Carrigans to Lifford Greenway public consultation taking place

19 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube