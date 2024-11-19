Sinn Fein and Social Democrats to launch manifestos today

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats will launch manifestos today.

While the other main parties have further policy launches.

Sinn Féin launches its document called ‘A Choice for Change’ this morning with housing, childcare and the cost of living set to feature prominently

The Social Democrats will also launch their document which will include five red lines for entering Government – among them appointing a senior minister for disabilities

Elsewhere on the campaign trail Fine Gael is talking healthcare, Fianna Fail is looking at education, Aontu is talking cost of living, it’s climate for Labour and leaving cert reform for People Before Profit.