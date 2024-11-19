Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

TG4 poll suggests a FF gain in Donegal at the expense of FG

The results of a TG4/Ipsos B&A Donegal constituency poll which have just been published suggest that Fianna Fáil could win two seats in Donegal in next week’s General Election, while Fine Gael are unlikely to retain the seat won by Joe McHugh in 2020.

One percentage point separates the two Fianna Fáil candidates, Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (13%) and outgoing Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue (12%).

In 2020, it went down to the wire between the two candidates, with Charlie McConalogue eventually claiming the Fianna Fáil seat at the expense of Pat ‘The Cope’.

The poll shows continued strong support for Sinn Féin, with two seats once again on the cards.

Deputy Pearse Doherty tops the poll at 22%, while Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn is on 11%.

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle is also on 11%.

Both Fine Gael candidates, Senator Nikki Bradley and John McNulty are on 6%, as is 100% Redress’s Charles Ward.

The TG4/Ipsos B&A poll was conducted by phone on Friday and Saturday of last week (15th and 16th November), as nominations were closing.  Two other independent candidates, Vincent Bradley and Arthur Mc Guinness have since declared their candidature.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-11-19 192446
Top Stories, News

TG4 poll suggests a FF gain in Donegal at the expense of FG

19 November 2024
esb power
Top Stories, News

240 people still without power in Convoy

19 November 2024
pearsepodhooks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty promises a mini budget within 100 days if SF get into government

19 November 2024
Nikki Bradley Simon Harris
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bradley says FG will increase funding for disability services by 60%

19 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-11-19 192446
Top Stories, News

TG4 poll suggests a FF gain in Donegal at the expense of FG

19 November 2024
esb power
Top Stories, News

240 people still without power in Convoy

19 November 2024
pearsepodhooks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty promises a mini budget within 100 days if SF get into government

19 November 2024
Nikki Bradley Simon Harris
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bradley says FG will increase funding for disability services by 60%

19 November 2024
strand road psni
Top Stories, News

Threee arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Derry

19 November 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Work ongoing to repair burst water main in Greencastle

19 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube