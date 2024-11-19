TG4 poll suggests a FF gain in Donegal at the expense of FG

The results of a TG4/Ipsos B&A Donegal constituency poll which have just been published suggest that Fianna Fáil could win two seats in Donegal in next week’s General Election, while Fine Gael are unlikely to retain the seat won by Joe McHugh in 2020.

One percentage point separates the two Fianna Fáil candidates, Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (13%) and outgoing Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue (12%).

In 2020, it went down to the wire between the two candidates, with Charlie McConalogue eventually claiming the Fianna Fáil seat at the expense of Pat ‘The Cope’.

The poll shows continued strong support for Sinn Féin, with two seats once again on the cards.

Deputy Pearse Doherty tops the poll at 22%, while Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn is on 11%.

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle is also on 11%.

Both Fine Gael candidates, Senator Nikki Bradley and John McNulty are on 6%, as is 100% Redress’s Charles Ward.

The TG4/Ipsos B&A poll was conducted by phone on Friday and Saturday of last week (15th and 16th November), as nominations were closing. Two other independent candidates, Vincent Bradley and Arthur Mc Guinness have since declared their candidature.