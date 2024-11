A West Tyrone MLA has appealed to objectors to the A5 road upgrade to back off.

The much-needed project was finally given the green light last month after a series of legal challenges.

It’s now been confirmed that a fresh legal challenge has been received in ‘pre-action correspondence’. An application for a judicial review is to be heard today.

Speaking at Stormont, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan urged the objectors to withdraw their legal challenge: