Work ongoing to repair burst water main in Greencastle

Uisce Eireann says repairs to a burst water main in Greencastle may cause supply disruptions to Ballybrack, Drumaweer and surrounding areas this evening and tomorrow.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3 o’clock tomorrow (Weds) afternoon.
