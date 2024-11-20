Border region records the highest percentage increase in house prices this year

The price of a home increased by 10 per cent in the year to September.

That’s a marginal drop in the rate of increase, compared to the previous month.

The CSO’s Residential Property Price Index shows the cost of a home rose by 10 per cent in the year to September, down slightly from 10 point 1 per cent in the 12 months to August.

In Dublin, prices rose by 10.8 per cent, while outside the capital, they went up by 9 point 4 per cent.

The region that saw the largest rise in house prices was the border, that’s Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, where they rose by 15 point 3 per cent.

While at the other end of the scale, the Mid-East – that’s Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow – saw a 7.5 per cent rise.

The median price paid for a home in the year to September was 346 thousand euro.