Bundoran Lifeboat responds to “false alarm with good intent”

Bundoran RNLI launched this morning at 9.02am at the request of the Irish Coast Guard after a member of the public raised the alarm when they thought a vessel was drifting near rocks at Creevy Pier.

The sea conditions were calm at the time, allowing for a smooth and efficient response, and the crew was quickly on scene.

Upon reaching the vessel, the crew found the boat to be anchored and all four individuals were safe. They were appropriately equipped, wearing lifejackets and possessing adequate means of communication. After confirming that the group required no further assistance, the lifeboat returned to the station.

Speaking after the call out, Bundoran RNLI Helm Elliot Kearns commended the person who raised the alarm when they thought someone was in difficulty, saying that is always the right thing to do, and we would always much rather launch and find all is well than not launch at all.

He added that calls of good intent are an important part of the service, and praised the persons on the boat for being properly prepared and equipped.