DCC urged to return to building SI houses

Councillors in West Donegal are calling for the building of more ‘Special Instance’ houses in a bid to help younger people stay in their own areas.

Cllr Michael McClafferty raised the issue, saying that at a time when schools, sports clubs and community facilities are seeing their numbers dwindle considerably, building SI houses on their own family land would allow more people stay in the area.

However, officials said there can be legal difficulties and family issues, particularly in cases where the person for whom the house was built has passed away.

Cllr McClafferty believes those issues can be overcome, but believes that in the Glenties Municipal District, access on to the N56 is the major stumbling block…………..