Gritters to be deployed this evening in Donegal

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes are to be gritted from 7pm this evening.

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -4 degrees in parts of the county this evening.

A low temperature and ice warning will come into force for the entire country at 8pm.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town