Serviced sites can be part of the answer to the housing crisis – McBride

Donegal County Council has been told there’s a demand for serviced sites across the county, particularly in Letterkenny.

Cllr Michael McBride told a special meeting this week that there’s a demand for serviced sites at a reasonable price, which would allow people build their own homes.

He says it’s a model that has worked well in the past, saying developments in Beechwood and Orchard Grove in Letterkenny have been very successful.

Cllr McBride says more serviced sites would be of particular benefit to people who may not qualify for social housing, but don’t have the wherewithal to buy a house on the open market……….…….