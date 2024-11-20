Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Serviced sites can be part of the answer to the housing crisis – McBride

Donegal County Council has been told there’s a demand for serviced sites across the county, particularly in Letterkenny.

Cllr Michael McBride told a special meeting this week that there’s a demand for serviced sites at a reasonable price, which would allow people build their own homes.

He says it’s a model that has worked well in the past, saying developments in Beechwood and Orchard Grove in Letterkenny have been very successful.

Cllr McBride says more serviced sites would be of particular benefit to people who may not qualify for social housing, but don’t have the wherewithal to buy a house on the open market……….…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education workers who assaulted need more support – Sweeney

20 November 2024
rights of child
Top Stories, News

President stresses the need to uphold the rights of children

20 November 2024
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC urged to return to building SI houses

20 November 2024
cost building homes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serviced sites can be part of the answer to the housing crisis – McBride

20 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mary T Sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Education workers who assaulted need more support – Sweeney

20 November 2024
rights of child
Top Stories, News

President stresses the need to uphold the rights of children

20 November 2024
0_House-Keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC urged to return to building SI houses

20 November 2024
cost building homes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serviced sites can be part of the answer to the housing crisis – McBride

20 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-19 192446
Top Stories, News

TG4 poll suggests a FF gain in Donegal at the expense of FG

19 November 2024
esb power
Top Stories, News

240 people still without power in Convoy

19 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube