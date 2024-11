Derry City’s new manager Tiernan Lynch sat with the media for the first time since his appointment on Monday.

The 44 year old left back to back Irish League Premiership champions Larne to join the Candystrips on a three-year contract.

Speaking with Highland’s Martin Holmes, the new boss fully understands the expectation of the club and supporters:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/DC-Tiernan-Lynch-.mp3