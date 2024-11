A 39 year old man and a 36 year old woman have been charged with various drugs offences including possession and supply.

Both are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court.

The two were arrested after they were searched in the Strand Road area of the city on Monday evening.

A 40 year old woman also arrested as part of the investigation, as officers conducted a search at a property in the Cityside area yesterday, remains in police custody.