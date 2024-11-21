Barrett, Toland and Patten all named in Ireland squad

Donegal’s Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland and Anna Patten, who has family connections in the county, have all been named in Eileen Gleeson’s squad for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 Playoff against Wales.

Experienced defender Louise Quinn has been ruled out with a hip injury, while manager Eileen Gleeson is also without the services of injured attackers Ellen Molloy and Lucy Quinn for both legs.

Defenders Aoife Mannion and Diane Caldwell have both been named in the squad, while Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Campbell return after missing the games against Georgia.

Ireland go to Cardiff for the first leg on Friday week, before hosting Wales in the return game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The squad in full…

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Carolina), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)