Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Barrett, Toland and Patten all named in Ireland squad

Milford woman Amber Barrett

Donegal’s Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland and Anna Patten, who has family connections in the county, have all been named in Eileen Gleeson’s squad for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 Playoff against Wales.

Experienced defender Louise Quinn has been ruled out with a hip injury, while manager Eileen Gleeson is also without the services of injured attackers Ellen Molloy and Lucy Quinn for both legs.

Defenders Aoife Mannion and Diane Caldwell have both been named in the squad, while Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Campbell return after missing the games against Georgia.

Ireland go to Cardiff for the first leg on Friday week, before hosting Wales in the return game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The squad in full…

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Carolina), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica-Home-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

West Tyrone MLA warns that DCB is a crisis coming down the tracks for North

21 November 2024
Seamus-Rodgers-460x305
Playback, News, Playback Podcast

Podcast – a Seamus Rodgers tribute

21 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2024
Photo 1 Rope Thatched Cottage Inver
Top Stories, News

Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

21 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica-Home-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

West Tyrone MLA warns that DCB is a crisis coming down the tracks for North

21 November 2024
Seamus-Rodgers-460x305
Playback, News, Playback Podcast

Podcast – a Seamus Rodgers tribute

21 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2024
Photo 1 Rope Thatched Cottage Inver
Top Stories, News

Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

21 November 2024
HIQA
Top Stories, News

HIQA publishes reports following two nursing home inspections in Donegal

21 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

21 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube