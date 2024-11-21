Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

The number of COPD patients being admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital is down 22%.

The decrease is due to a newly developed alternative care pathway that has been available to people living with COPD since 2023.

192 people have been admitted to the CARE Virtual Ward to date.

It allows patients to be monitored and cared for while remaining in their own home.

Janet Given, a patient of the CARE Virtual Ward says the care she’s received has given her a new lease of life:

 

Professor Tim McDonnell is Consultant Respiratory Physician and Board Member of COPD Support Ireland. He is encouraging anyone experiencing shortness of breath to get tested:

Therese Dooley, Senior Respiratory Physiotherapist in Donegal says there are support hubs right across Donegal for people with the condition:

