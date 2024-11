The fixtures for the 2025 LGFA National League fixtures have been confirmed and the Donegal senior ladies will have four home games with three on the road in the 2025 Division 2 campaign.

Clare v Donegal – 26th January

Westmeath v Donegal – 2nd February

Donegal v Monaghan – 9th February

Roscommon v Donegal – 23rd February

Donegal v Galway – 2nd March

Donegal v Tipperary – 23rd March

Donegal v Cork – 30th March