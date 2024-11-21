Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps appoint International Commercial Officer

Finn Harps have announced the appointment of Damien Gillespie to the Board of directors as International Commercial Officer.

Damien hails from Ballybofey but has been living and working in financial services in London for over 30 years.

He will concentrate on growing the club membership in the UK and further afield. Damien, a former Finn Harps player from a young age brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Commenting on his appointment Damien said- “ It’s an honour to be representing Finn Harps having grown up in Ballybofey, watching games as a very young boy with my father Liam, then playing with legends such as Brendan Bradley at the age of 16. I moved to London but have always supported the club, watching their results closely and attending games when I’m back home. I’m looking forward to helping the club in any way I can. With the recent membership launch and our ambitious development plans it is an exciting time to be joining the Board.”

Welcoming Damien onto the Board, Chairperson Ian Harkin says “Damien brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board. His extended family, like a lot of us have been woven into the fabric of the club over several generations. He is passionate about sports his home county and in pushing the bar up in whatever he puts his hand to. It’s a massively exciting time for the club and anyone interested in becoming a member the first step is to buy a share!”

One of Damien’s first engagements will be to welcome a Finn Harps delegation to London to support the Donegal Association London Annual Dinner which is due to be held in the Wembley Hilton this coming Saturday night.

