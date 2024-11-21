HIQA publishes reports following two nursing home inspections in Donegal

HIQA has published reports following two nursing home inspections in Donegal.

No non-compliances were noted at St Eunan’s Nursing Home outside Letterkenny, while one non-compliance was noted at Killybegs Community Hospital.

There were 38 residents at St Eunan’s Nursing Home on the Ramelton Road outside Letterkenny when the unannounced inspection took place in September.

The inspectors noted there was a welcoming and homely atmosphere in the centre, and residents stated they were well looked after, and staff were always available to assist with their personal care. No non-compliances were recorded.

You can access the full St Eunan’s report HERE

Killybegs Community Hospital had 20 residents when an unannounced inspection took place in June.

Overall, the residents provided positive feedback regarding the quality of care provided at this centre. However, the inspector found that improvements were required, and one non-compliance was recorded in the area of residents’ rights.

In both cases, the centres have provided updates outlining how issues identified in the reports will be addressed.

The full Killybegs report can be accessed HERE

HSE response regarding the Killybegs Community Hospital report –

Re; HIQA inspection – Killybegs Community Hospital- OSV-0000620

Killybegs Community Hospital provides Long Term Care and Short Term Care for people over 65. Currently accommodation is provided for 33 residents.

Killybegs Community Hospital was inspected by a HIQA inspector on June 7th 2024 and the report was published on the HIQA website on November 21st 2024.

The inspection found the hospital compliant in 17 regulations, substantially compliant in two regulations and non-compliant in one regulation.

The report noted that overall the residents provided positive feedback regarding the quality of care provided. Many residents commented that they enjoyed the socialactivities and said they were well supported in going out on outings as well as to local shops, church and garden area.

Inspectors observed that call bells were responded to promptly and staff members were responsive to the resident’s requests. The inspector noted that regular residents meetings were held and that the noted minutes indicated that the residents were consulted in the day to day running of the centre.

The report stated that overall, the care provided was of a good standard and met resident’s needs.

In relation to the non-compliant regulation all residents, who have expressed a wish to do so, have now been registered to vote in the next general election.

The kitchen is fully operational and the bedrooms and communal areas are being redecorated as part of the fire upgrade works which is expected to be completed by 29th November.

All fire safety issues are being addressed during fire upgrade works which are expected to be completed by 29th November.

New hand wash sinks have been installed in conjunction with IPC guidelines.

Kathleen Doherty, Acting General Manager for Older Persons Services HSE Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “The HSE will continue to work to ensure the delivery of high quality, person-centred services to the residents in Killybegs Community Hospital.”