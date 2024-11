The Irish Athletic Awards took place last night in Santry in Dublin and Donegal’s Kelly McGrory was among the winners.

The Tir Conaill athlete was part of the women’s 4 x400m relay team that was named Team of the Year.

They set a national record en route to finishing fourth at Paris 2024 with McGrory running the heat to qualify for the final.

They team also won silver at the European’s earlier in the year.