A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the explosion in Creeslough in October 2022 in which ten people died.

RTE is reporting the man in his 60s voluntarily presented himself at Dundalk Garda Station this morning and was arrested shortly before 10am.

Four men, three women, two teenagers and a young child died in the explosion

It is understood the man has been arrested for alleged reckless endangerment under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.