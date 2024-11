The North’s Justice Minister has confirmed extra funding is being made available to the Policing and Community Safety Partnership in Derry to facilitate its work to tackle violence in women and girls.

It follows a marked increase in reported incidents of physical and sexual violence in Derry and the wider North West, a number of them fatal.

Minister Naomi Long was answering questions in the Assembly from Foyle MLA Gary Middleton and East Derry MLA Cara Hunter………