Tributes paid to former councillor Seamus Rogers

Former Donegal Councillor Seamus Rodgers has died.

He was 90.

A trade union official, he was first elected onto the council in 1960 as a member of Sinn Fein.

After the party split, he aligned with the Workers’ Party, going on to serve as a member of Democratic Left and then the Labour Party.

He lost his council seat in 1999 after serving nearly 40 years, but remained on as a community worker and activist for the rest of his life.

As well as numerous local elections, he contested 12 Dail elections and two European elections.

On this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, former TD and Junior Minister Dinny McGinley paid tribute………..

seamus rogers
