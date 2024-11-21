Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow ice warning extended until tomorrow in Donegal


The yellow weather warning for Donegal has been extended until midday tomorrow.

Met Eireann says widespread frost, icy stretches and persisting lying snow may lead to dangerous driving conditions and some travel disruption.

Top Stories

Photo 1 Rope Thatched Cottage Inver
Top Stories, News

Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

21 November 2024
HIQA
Top Stories, News

HIQA publishes reports following two nursing home inspections in Donegal

21 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

21 November 2024
windy
Top Stories, News

Storm Bert to arrive in Donegal tomorrow

21 November 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

