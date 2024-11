Aontú says if elected into Government, they will roll out Operation Shamrock to bring construction workers home to address the housing crisis.

Donegal Candidate Mary T Sweeney says the move will bring thousands back to Donegal, with a €15,000 incentive.

It includes €5,000 of vouchers to cover relocation costs and tax credits worth €10,000 over three years.

Ms. Sweeney says it would cost €350 million euro,and she believes it is feasible: