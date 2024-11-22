Calls for additional funding for preservation of DCB Council houses in West Donegal

A Glenties councillor is calling for additional funding for the preservation of council houses affected by defective blocks in West Donegal.

Cllr Brian Carr says in the absence of a scheme for the remediation of social homes, temporary work is necessary in a number of areas.

In some cases, he says, paint jobs are being carried out, but a number of houses are in a more serious situation.

Cllr Carr says what’s also needed is a comprehensive testing programme to establish the true extent of the problem: