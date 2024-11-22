Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Calls for additional funding for preservation of DCB Council houses in West Donegal

A Glenties councillor is calling for additional funding for the preservation of council houses affected by defective blocks in West Donegal.

Cllr Brian Carr says in the absence of a scheme for the remediation of social homes, temporary work is necessary in a number of areas.

In some cases, he says, paint jobs are being carried out, but a number of houses are in a more serious situation.

Cllr Carr says what’s also needed is a comprehensive testing programme to establish the true extent of the problem:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mortgage
Top Stories, News

90,000 homeowners to receive compensation for overcharged mortgages

22 November 2024
cancerpic
Top Stories, Audio, News

Two-tier health system fails cancer sufferers

22 November 2024
dcc douncil of the year
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council named Local Authority of the Year

22 November 2024
litter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ongoing frustration over lack of dedicated litter warden for Lifford Stranorlar MD

22 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mortgage
Top Stories, News

90,000 homeowners to receive compensation for overcharged mortgages

22 November 2024
cancerpic
Top Stories, Audio, News

Two-tier health system fails cancer sufferers

22 November 2024
dcc douncil of the year
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council named Local Authority of the Year

22 November 2024
litter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ongoing frustration over lack of dedicated litter warden for Lifford Stranorlar MD

22 November 2024
Mica Home 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for additional funding for preservation of DCB Council houses in West Donegal

22 November 2024
planning
Business Matters, Ballyglissane, News, The Country Boy, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for Islamic cultural centre in Letterkenny

21 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube