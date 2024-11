A man has been charged following the seizure of £1.8 million worth of cocaine in Omagh yesterday.

The 38 year old was arrested after detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the INLA discovered the drugs during the search of a van.

He has been charged with possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and importing a controlled drug.

The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates tomorrow.