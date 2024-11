There’s ongoing frustration over the lack of a dedicated litter warden for the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

Currently, the area shares a litter warden with the Inishowen MD.

Cllr Patrick McGowan believes the allocation of resources is unfair, given that Inishowen already has a full-time warden.

He says the geographical spread of the Lifford Stranorlar MD warrants a dedicated warden: