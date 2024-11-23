Derry City and Strabane District Council issue advice on the purchase of e-scooters and e-bikes

Derry City and Strabane District Council are urging the public to act responsibly if they are purchasing an e-bike or e-scooter this Christmas.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environmental Health Department have issued an important safety warning to people thinking of purchasing e-bikes or e-scooters this Christmas.

The number of fires related to lithium batteries quadrupled in the UK in the last three years with statistics showing that 190 people have been injured since 2020, and 10 have proved fatal.

Head of Community Health and Wellbeing at Council, Seamus Donaghy, urged the public to be aware of the risks.

“Consumers buying E-Bikes and Scooters should be aware of the risks associated with products containing lithium-ion batteries to ensure only safe products are purchased and used correctly to prevent injury,” he said.

““Buyers should familiarise themselves with the necessary steps when buying, looking after or making changes to an e-bike or e-scooter to ensure only safe products are purchased to protect yourself from injury.”

The Office for Product Safety and Standards have launched a new safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of buying faulty and unsafe e-bikes, e-scooters and components such as batteries – if you own or are thinking about buying an e-bike visit gov.uk/buy-safe for safety guidance.

Buyers are advised to follow three steps when buying, looking after or making changes to an e-bike or e-scooter.

Step one relates to buying your e-bike or e-scooter – do your research and buy your e-bike or e-scooter from trusted sellers and look at reviews first.

Products sold to UK consumers must meet UK safety laws and you should check whether the seller provides information about how they comply.

Customers should also look for the UKCA or CE marks on e-bikes and e-scooters which is required by UK product safety regulations.

Look after your e-bike or e-scooter properly by following the instructions and guidelines and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for storage, charging, and maintenance.

If instructions are missing, check the manufacturer’s website for guidance and always follow the safety and usage instructions provided.

Charge your battery in a safe location that does not block fire escape routes or exits.

Do not cover the charger or battery. Charge when you are awake and present, not when you are asleep or away from home.

Unplug once the battery is fully charged.

Make sure your charger is suitable for your battery, as not all e-bike or e-scooter batteries and chargers are safe when used together.

Connecting the wrong charger to a battery can pose serious fire risks.

Finally, when making changes or repairs to your e-bike or e-scooter only use a competent professional to convert a pedal bike to an e-bike, only use manufacturer recommended e-bike replacement parts, chargers, and batteries and never attempt to modify or tamper with your battery.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has further information to help prevent fires from E-bikes and e-scooters in the home: Home Fire Safety – Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

