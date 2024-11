“The mistakes we made today, you wouldn’t see in an U12 game,” said Craigbane manager Kevin Moore after their defeat in the Ulster Junior Final.

The Derry team were kept in the match right up until the final whistle, when they netted a superb goal in the last seconds of the additional three minutes to the second half.

They were defeated on a score line of 3-7 to 1-12, losing out by a single point.

Michael McMullan for Highland Radio spoke with Kevin Moore after the game…