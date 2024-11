Chairman Joe McLaughlin said “This is a super day for the club, the parish, for Inishowen and for Donegal,” following their victory in the Ulster Junior final.

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin defeated Derry’s Craigbane with a score line of 3-7 to 1-12.

The Muff side now progress to the All-Ireland quarter final where they will take on the British champions.

Highland radio’s Brendan Devenney spoke with Joe McLaughlin after the match.