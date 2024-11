Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin were triumphant over Derry’s Craigbane in the Ulster Junior Final.

3-7 to 1-12 was the final score of the game.

Muff’s goals came from Donegal Senior player Caolan McColgan, Drew McKinney and Kevin Lynch .

Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney spoke with Manager Daniel McCauley and players Caolan McColgan and Johnny Toye after the game.