A Self Advocacy Conference is taking place in Donegal next week.

The event aims to highlight the challenges faced by people with disabilities in the county while showcasing the impact of self advocacy.

The conference gets underway on Tuesday Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

Edel Quinn, Head of Disability Services for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo says it will help empower people with a disability to use their voice to influence available services: