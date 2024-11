St Nauls defeated Killybegs in a close encounter on Friday, November 22nd, to win the U21C title.

0-11 to 1-6 was the final score line of the game.

Declan Duignan kicked eight points for St Nauls to help them seal victory and received the Man of the Match title.

The Mountcharles side were up by four points at half time and kicked on in the second half to secure their two point victory.