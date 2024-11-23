Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two men (30s) die in overnight collision in Castlefinn

Two men have died and two other people are in in a serious condition following a two car collision in Castlefinn last night

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N15 at Liscooley just after 10pm last night.

The two male passengers in their (30s) from one of the cars were fatally injured.

A woman and a man (both in their 70s) from the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A second woman (30s) was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

