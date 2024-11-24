Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Anger after Donegal bus vandalised

There has been shock and anger after a well-known Donegal bus comapny’s bus was vandalised last night.

In a social media post, McGettigan Travel shared photos of the damage caused by a group of young boys who had rented the bus.

They say they broke a window and attempted to burn the driver with lit cigarette butts while also throwing them at the dash, with the aim to set the bus on fire.

The company say they are giving the culprits until the end of the day to pay for all the damage, or they will be named.

They also expect an apology to the bus driver, who was left terrified by the incident.

Taoiseach determined to fix the housing crisis

24 November 2024

24 November 2024
Conor McGregor verdict sends "strong message to other survivors"

24 November 2024

24 November 2024
Labour leader defends plans for potential left alliance

24 November 2024

24 November 2024
Mary Lou McDonald says rotating Taoisigh was dizzying

24 November 2024

24 November 2024
