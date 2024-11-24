Anger after Donegal bus vandalised

There has been shock and anger after a well-known Donegal bus comapny’s bus was vandalised last night.

In a social media post, McGettigan Travel shared photos of the damage caused by a group of young boys who had rented the bus.

They say they broke a window and attempted to burn the driver with lit cigarette butts while also throwing them at the dash, with the aim to set the bus on fire.

The company say they are giving the culprits until the end of the day to pay for all the damage, or they will be named.

They also expect an apology to the bus driver, who was left terrified by the incident.