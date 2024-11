Dungloe Minor Ladies have progressed to the Ulster Club Final as they defeated Magherafelt 2-20 to 3-09 in this afternoon’s semi final in Magherfelt.

The Donegal side will now face Carryduff in the Ulster Minor Ladies Final.

Daire Bonnar of the Donegal News has the full time report for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

After the game, Daire got the thoughts of Dungloe manager Tony Boyle who was impressed with his side’s scoring power…

“To score 2-20 any day out is a good score to get”…