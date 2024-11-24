Information appeal after arson attack in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an arson attack at a property in the Clon Dara area yesterday evening.

Police received a report shortly before 8.20pm that a short time earlier an accelerant had been poured on the front door and through the letterbox of a house in the area and set alight.

Damaged was caused to the door and the hallway.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information, who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101.