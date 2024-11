Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo side defeated Scotstown 5-10 to 0-14 in last night’s Ulster Senior Club Football Championship Semi Final at the Box-It Athletics Ground in Armagh.

The Down Champions will now face the winners of Clann Eireann’s clash with Errigal Ciaran in the Ulster Club Final.

After the game, Francis Mooney spoke with Lacey who was “delighted to reach the final”…