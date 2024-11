The Labour leader is defending plans for a left alliance after the election.

Ivana Bacik says she’d like to explore the possibility of forming a pact with other left-leaning parties like the Social Democrats and the Greens.

But Social Democrats’ co-founder Catherine Murphy responded yesterday by saying Labour has never suggested a merger or invited her for a coffee over the last five years.

Ivana Bacik says it’s something to be discussed after polling day.